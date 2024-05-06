Official Apple dual USB-C 35W wall chargers up to 32% off from $40, plus MagSafe Duo, more

We have spotted a few notable price drops on Apple’s official charging solutions starting off with the current-generation Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. You’ll find the compact model marked down to $39.99 shipped and the standard variant going for $44 shipped. These two chargers fetch $59 each directly from Apple and are now up to 32% off from Amazon. While there are some more powerful options in Apple’s wall outlet charging stable, these models serve up a pair of USB-C ports for delivering 35W of juice to your Macs, iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods at a lower price point – “Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air.” Head below for more deals and details.

Alongside the smooth, rounded form-factor and Apple’s stark white paint jobs, both models allow you to charge a pair of devices at a time and include the travel-friendly foldable prongs for easier storage and portability (I frankly have started to despise chargers that don’t have this).

Official Apple charging gear deals:

For the big-ticket Apple hardware already seeing deals this week, jump into our curated hub. Just some of the gear you’ll find on tap there includes Apple’s latest 10-core 512GB M3 24-inch iMac, the latest Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones, and Apple’s new upgraded 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter features:

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store. Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

