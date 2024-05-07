Amazon Pet Day takes up to 50% off robot vacuums, mops, stain cleaners, more from $98

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHome GoodsiRobotRoborockECOVACS
50% off From $98

Amazon’s annual Pet Day sales event is in full swing for today and tomorrow, with plenty of deals taking up to 50% off all manner of pet supplies and gadgets. Some of the most convenient of these devices is vacuums, mops, and stain cleaners – both robot and stick models alike – that can handle the large amount of shed hair and accidental messes from your fur babies. You’ll find cleaning solutions from Roborock, ECOVACS, Yeedi, Bissel, iRobot, Hoover, and Anker – Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $98. Head below for our top picks.

Roborock Pet Day discounts:

ECOVACS Pet Day discounts:

Yeedi Pet Day discounts:

iRobot Pet Day discounts:

Bissel Pet Day discounts:

Hoover Pet Day discounts:

You’ll also find a bunch of Anker robotic vacuums and mops at discounted rates over at Best Buy, like the eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Clean Station that is still sitting at its all-time lowest price. You can also check out our comprehensive coverage of the many smaller-ticket items like food, treats, toys, beds, apparel and more – or head over to our Home Goods hub for all the ongoing collective deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

  • Self-washingWashes robot mop automatically during cleanup and when finished so you don’t have to after each use
  • Self-dryingSafely dries the washed mop and bottom of the dock with warm air, preventing mold growth and unpleasant odors even in wet weather
  • Self-emptyingAutomatically empties dust and dirt after each cleanup, allowing for up to 7 weeks without changing the dust bag (Actual emptying interval will depend on use habits and environmental factors)
  • Self-refilling & self-cleaningRefills the robot water tank during cleanup for a maximum mopping range of over 300 sqm (3230 sqft)-free your time with the self-cleaning design that cleans the bottom of the dock for easier maintenance
  • Intelligent mop liftingAutomatically lifts the mop up to 5 mm, making it possible to mop floors and vacuum carpets in one run without wetting the carpet
  • Level up your carpet cleaningCarpet Boost+ system that’ll leave your carpet mess-free from pet hair to bread crumbs, while the hair pick-up rate increases by 30% compared to Roborock S7
  • PreciSense LiDAR NavigationThe brain behind your robot’s extraordinary ability. It will scan and create detailed maps to find an optimal route to clean your home, leaving dirt with no escape
  • Comprehensive app controlCleaning control is in your hands: Use the Roborock App to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes, adjust suction power, vibration strength, water flow, invisible walls and more
  • Smart suggestion for No-Go zonesAutomatically detects easy-to-get-stuck places and suggests No-Go Zones to prevent your robot vacuum from getting caught in small spaces
  • 3D mapping3D Map allows you to accurately build your house virtually, and with the ability to add furniture, you can create the most detailed map of your house, ensuring that you get the best possible cleaning
  • Off-peak chargingYou can choose off-peak times to charge to save on power as well as the costs of using peak-time electricity
  • Voice controlAmazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support let you command your robot with the power of your voice-start cleaning with a simple voice command
  • Keep cleaning longerUsing its powerful battery, it delivers up to 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, helping you clean your home all at once

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
iRobot Roborock ECOVACS BISSELL Hoover

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Camplux’s 18kW tankless electric water heater lowers ...
Save over $200 on LG’s beloved new 120Hz 2024 OLE...
Hello Again! Spigen debuts new vintage iMac G3-style Ma...
Grab a copy of Fallout 76 on Xbox Series X|S for only $...
Android game and app deals: Roundguard, No Place for Br...
Record gameplay with UGREEN’s 1080p/60fps capture...
Skip brand names and cash in on this adjustable aluminu...
SanDisk just debuted it ‘highest-capacity externa...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing