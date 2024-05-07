Amazon Pet Day takes up to 50% off robot vacuums, mops, stain cleaners, more from $98

Amazon’s annual Pet Day sales event is in full swing for today and tomorrow, with plenty of deals taking up to 50% off all manner of pet supplies and gadgets. Some of the most convenient of these devices is vacuums, mops, and stain cleaners – both robot and stick models alike – that can handle the large amount of shed hair and accidental messes from your fur babies. You’ll find cleaning solutions from Roborock, ECOVACS, Yeedi, Bissel, iRobot, Hoover, and Anker – Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $98. Head below for our top picks.

You’ll also find a bunch of Anker robotic vacuums and mops at discounted rates over at Best Buy, like the eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Clean Station that is still sitting at its all-time lowest price. You can also check out our comprehensive coverage of the many smaller-ticket items like food, treats, toys, beds, apparel and more – or head over to our Home Goods hub for all the ongoing collective deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Self-washingWashes robot mop automatically during cleanup and when finished so you don’t have to after each use

Self-dryingSafely dries the washed mop and bottom of the dock with warm air, preventing mold growth and unpleasant odors even in wet weather

Self-emptyingAutomatically empties dust and dirt after each cleanup, allowing for up to 7 weeks without changing the dust bag (Actual emptying interval will depend on use habits and environmental factors)

Self-refilling & self-cleaningRefills the robot water tank during cleanup for a maximum mopping range of over 300 sqm (3230 sqft)-free your time with the self-cleaning design that cleans the bottom of the dock for easier maintenance

Intelligent mop liftingAutomatically lifts the mop up to 5 mm, making it possible to mop floors and vacuum carpets in one run without wetting the carpet

Level up your carpet cleaningCarpet Boost+ system that’ll leave your carpet mess-free from pet hair to bread crumbs, while the hair pick-up rate increases by 30% compared to Roborock S7

PreciSense LiDAR NavigationThe brain behind your robot’s extraordinary ability. It will scan and create detailed maps to find an optimal route to clean your home, leaving dirt with no escape

Comprehensive app controlCleaning control is in your hands: Use the Roborock App to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes, adjust suction power, vibration strength, water flow, invisible walls and more

Smart suggestion for No-Go zonesAutomatically detects easy-to-get-stuck places and suggests No-Go Zones to prevent your robot vacuum from getting caught in small spaces

3D mapping3D Map allows you to accurately build your house virtually, and with the ability to add furniture, you can create the most detailed map of your house, ensuring that you get the best possible cleaning

Off-peak chargingYou can choose off-peak times to charge to save on power as well as the costs of using peak-time electricity

Voice controlAmazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support let you command your robot with the power of your voice-start cleaning with a simple voice command

Keep cleaning longerUsing its powerful battery, it delivers up to 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, helping you clean your home all at once

