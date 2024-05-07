Amazon Pet Day takes up to 50% off robot vacuums, mops, stain cleaners, more from $98

Amazon’s annual Pet Day sales event is in full swing for today and tomorrow, with plenty of deals taking up to 50% off all manner of pet supplies and gadgets. Some of the most convenient of these devices is vacuums, mops, and stain cleaners – both robot and stick models alike – that can handle the large amount of shed hair and accidental messes from your fur babies. You’ll find cleaning solutions from Roborock, ECOVACS, Yeedi, Bissel, iRobot, Hoover, and Anker – Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $98. Head below for our top picks.
Roborock Pet Day discounts:
- Dyad Air Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: $280 (Reg. $430)
- Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $300 (Reg. $600)
- Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock: $360 (Reg. $700)
- Q8 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $430 (Reg. $600)
- Dyad Pro Wet Dry 5-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner Combo: $460 (Reg. $660)
- Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock: $460 (Reg. $870)
- Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station: $680 (Reg. $900)
- S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with RockDock Ultra: $1,000 (Reg. $1,600)
- and more…
ECOVACS Pet Day discounts:
- DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station: $350 (Reg. $650)
- DEEBOT T10 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station: $600 (Reg. $1,200)
- DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station: $649 (Reg. $1,100)
- and more…
Yeedi Pet Day discounts:
- vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $101 (Reg. $200)
- Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Clean Station: $450 (Reg. $700)
- M12 PRO+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Omni Station: $799 (Reg. $1,099)
- and more…
iRobot Pet Day discounts:
- Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $180 (Reg. $275)
- Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop with Self-Empty Station: $449 (Reg. $800)
- Roomba j9+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Station: $599 (Reg. $899)
- Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum & Mop with Self-Empty Station: $699 (Reg. $1,099)
- and more…
Bissel Pet Day discounts:
- Little Green Pet Deluxe 48-ounce Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer: $98 (Reg. $140)
- Little Green Pro 96-ounce Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer: $125 (Reg. $165)
- Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: $229 (Reg. $330)
- and more…
Hoover Pet Day discounts:
- ONEPWR Evolve Pet Elite Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $199 (Reg. $280)
- SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine: $200 (Reg. $280)
- CleanSlate Plus Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner: $140 (Reg. $150)
- and more…
You’ll also find a bunch of Anker robotic vacuums and mops at discounted rates over at Best Buy, like the eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Clean Station that is still sitting at its all-time lowest price. You can also check out our comprehensive coverage of the many smaller-ticket items like food, treats, toys, beds, apparel and more – or head over to our Home Goods hub for all the ongoing collective deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop features:
- Self-washingWashes robot mop automatically during cleanup and when finished so you don’t have to after each use
- Self-dryingSafely dries the washed mop and bottom of the dock with warm air, preventing mold growth and unpleasant odors even in wet weather
- Self-emptyingAutomatically empties dust and dirt after each cleanup, allowing for up to 7 weeks without changing the dust bag (Actual emptying interval will depend on use habits and environmental factors)
- Self-refilling & self-cleaningRefills the robot water tank during cleanup for a maximum mopping range of over 300 sqm (3230 sqft)-free your time with the self-cleaning design that cleans the bottom of the dock for easier maintenance
- Intelligent mop liftingAutomatically lifts the mop up to 5 mm, making it possible to mop floors and vacuum carpets in one run without wetting the carpet
- Level up your carpet cleaningCarpet Boost+ system that’ll leave your carpet mess-free from pet hair to bread crumbs, while the hair pick-up rate increases by 30% compared to Roborock S7
- PreciSense LiDAR NavigationThe brain behind your robot’s extraordinary ability. It will scan and create detailed maps to find an optimal route to clean your home, leaving dirt with no escape
- Comprehensive app controlCleaning control is in your hands: Use the Roborock App to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes, adjust suction power, vibration strength, water flow, invisible walls and more
- Smart suggestion for No-Go zonesAutomatically detects easy-to-get-stuck places and suggests No-Go Zones to prevent your robot vacuum from getting caught in small spaces
- 3D mapping3D Map allows you to accurately build your house virtually, and with the ability to add furniture, you can create the most detailed map of your house, ensuring that you get the best possible cleaning
- Off-peak chargingYou can choose off-peak times to charge to save on power as well as the costs of using peak-time electricity
- Voice controlAmazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support let you command your robot with the power of your voice-start cleaning with a simple voice command
- Keep cleaning longerUsing its powerful battery, it delivers up to 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, helping you clean your home all at once
