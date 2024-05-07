ESR’s feature-packed Geo Wallet has MagSafe, Apple Find My, a stand, more at $30.50 (New low)

An official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering the company’s MagSafe Geo Wallet with Apple Find My for $30.59 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Generally you’d have to spend $40 to score this wallet, but stacking a direct discount with the on-page coupon takes nearly $10 off. With 24% of savings in tow, this deal marks the very first time we’ve seen it go this low. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new wallet, this feature-packed offering shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s made with iPhone users in mind, wielding support for MagSafe (a feature that’s built in to every iPhone 12 and later). You’ll also stand to benefit from full Apple Find My support. This means that not only will you be able to spot it on a map, but you’ll also be able to make it play a sound and even receive automatic notifications if your iPhone detects that is has been left behind. Several more features are in tow as well, so continue reading to learn more.

Another perk you’ll find in ESR’s MagSafe Geo Wallet is room for three cards, a notable improvement from many alternatives that can only stow two. Watching content on your iPhone will also be easier than ever thanks to a built-in stand that can be set at any angle between 15 and 170 degrees. And if you have a larger iPhone, you’re bound to appreciate the finger loop found around back, boosting grip and comfort during usage.

For even more deals like this, take a moment and peek at our list of the latest smartphone accessory deals. There you’ll find similar offers like this roundup of elago MagSafe wallets priced from $16. There are some unique styles in there, including an option that holds a key in addition to your cards alongside an Game Boy-themed offering.

ESR MagSafe Geo Wallet features:

Full Apple Find My: the first wallet designed for MagSafe on the market with full Apple-Certified Find My functionality, letting you see its real-time location, Play a Sound, and receive Left Behind notifications

Multi-view Stand: the strong, durable hinge opens out smoothly to create a powerfully stable stand at any angle between 15° and 170°, portrait or landscape, for the perfect way to FaceTime, watch videos, or browse hands-free

Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a better grip on the go, doubles as a stand so you can enjoy hands-free viewing in landscape, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to put it back in your pocket

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!