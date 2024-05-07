Grab a copy of Fallout 76 on Xbox Series X|S for only $6 today

Millions of viewers have been following the new Fallout TV show, and if you’re one of them then you’re likely already familiar with its video-game roots. For those who enjoyed Fallout 3 and 4 and have yet to jump into Fallout 76, we have the prequel for a remarkably low price today.

You can score a digital copy of Fallout 76 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on sale for $5.99 (Reg. $40). An online prequel to the Fallout franchise, this brings you into a world where each surviving human is a real person. Struggling to collaborate, compete, and survive your character will lead you to navigate existential threats like nuclear annihilation.

For those with history watching or playing Fallout, this could be an expansive and enjoyable game to play. For those who are yet to be introduced to this universe, it could be argued that this online prequel could give you more context as early on in the fictional timeline as possible, making it an appealing place to start.

This version of Fallout 76 lets you play alone and with friends, and it features a unique multiplayer RPG mode that lets you team up with other players to take on challenges together. Users can also take part in limited-time challenges and advance through a season featuring free prizes like consumables and C.A.M.P. goods.

Gamers should hop on this deal ASAP.

Don’t miss your chance to grab Fallout 76 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, CD Key) on sale for $5.99 (reg. $69).

