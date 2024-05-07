Greenworks’ 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer combo kit is now $429 for today only ($250 off)

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $429 shipped. Normally fetching $679, this particular combo kit has spent most of this year regularly bouncing between its all-time low of $310 and its MSRP – at less frequent rates than you’ll find on the other more simplified kits for the same model. It only matched its lowest markdown twice, during July’s Prime Deal days and September’s Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 37% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. While it’s not necessarily at some of the lowest rates that is has been in the past, this is still a solid $250 discount that gives you excellent equipment for your tool arsenal at an affordable price.

This pressure washer comes equipped with a 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI at a 2.0 GPM flow rate. It sports an onboard one-gallon detergent tank and features a wide array of accessories: 25 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one 15-degree nozzle, one 25-degree nozzle, and one 45-degree nozzle – it even has on-board space for all these attachments for easy storage, convenient transportation, and quicker applications. You’ll also be getting the additional accessories of a short gun kit, microfiber mitts, and a 15-inch surface cleaner. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

You can also check out our coverage of the EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head and all the subsequent tools that are still seeing discounts. If you are looking for a new mower, the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries is still sitting at its new all-time low. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5 acres of land on a single charge. And when you’re done shopping through the above deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Power/PressureAC power delivers up to 3,000 PSI at 2.0 max GPM; 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, waterproof plug for use with typical outdoor outlets

MotorPowerful 14-amp TRUBRUSHLESS motor with axial cam pump provides best-in-class power and efficiency; digitally controlled auto-adapting technology for maximum cleaning power with any nozzle

TechnologyIntelligent PCBA maximizes cleaning power by adjusting motor speeds to auto-adapt for more pressure and water flow

StartingHassle-free, push-button start powers up instantly

ProductivityFeatures a thermal relief valve that purges hot water from the pump to cool it down during constant use

FrameRugged steel frame with wheelbarrow design for durability and long life

Wheels10” never-flat wheels designed for ultimate maneuverability

PWMA CertifiedCertified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) for guaranteed trusted performance

StorageVertical storage takes up 50% less space in the garage or shed

AccessoriesOn-board accessory storage for nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!