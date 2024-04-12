Greenworks’ 60V CrossoverZ electric zero-turn riding mower hits new $3,797 low (Save $1,003)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries for $3,797 shipped. Down from a $4,800 price tag, this particular combo for this mower has seen relatively few discounts in comparison to some of its counterparts. We’ve seen the 80V model with a combination of six 4.0Ah batteries, repeating discounts since the start of the new year over at Best Buy. The above 60V combo didn’t fall from its list price until just last month when it sat at $3,800 for a short period. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 21% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

The CrossoverZ riding mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the four included 8.0Ah batteries. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this mower comes equipped with a 60V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. This deal includes two dual-port turbo chargers which can have batteries refilled and ready to go in just 90 minutes. A quick tip – you can use two batteries to run the mower while charging the other two simultaneously, and switching them out when needed for more continuous mowing.

You’ll also find a cheaper option in the 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverT Riding Lawn Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries for $3,500, down from $4,300. A predecessor to the above model, it offers many of the same features and similar specs, but it doesn’t provide the same zero-turn maneuverability and control.

And be sure to also checkout the deal for the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo that is slated to end in three days. Not only do you initially save $400 off this combination of garden and lawn care equipment, but My Best Buy members get an additional $100 off in savings as well. And be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on all the best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, EVs, water heaters, and so much more.

Greenworks 60V 42-inch CrossoverZ Riding Mower features:

[CUTS UP TO 1.5 ACRES] – Cut all-day with “Mow, Swap, and Go”. For continuous mowing, use the two batteries while the remaining two charge

[24 HP EQUIVALENT] – Cleaner, more even cuts versus gas with constant 17K FT per Min blade speed

[42” DECK + BRUSHLESS MOTOR] – This electric riding mower features a durable 42″ deck, and a highly efficient brushless motor that provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

[8 MPH CUTTING SPEED] – Industry’s fastest cutting speed

[4X QUIETER THAN GAS] – 4x quieter than gas mowers for a peaceful (90 dB) mowing experience

[LED HEADLIGHTS] – Beat the heat with high-visibility LED lights allowing for early morning and late evening mowing

[INTEGRATED CARGO BED] – Haul up to 200 lbs. of mulch, soil, and more!

[WATERPROOF IPX 4] – Waterproof with IPX 4 rating to thrive in the toughest weather

[MAINTENANCE FREE] – This zero-turn lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly, is quiet, and delivers the power you need

[90 MINUTE CHARGE TIME] – With the (2) dual port turbo chargers

