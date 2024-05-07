Bring an affordable Samsung Galaxy Android tablet home with the Tab A9+ from just $170

While we are still tracking all-time lows on the brand new 2024 edition of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the S Pen included starting at $230, there’s an even more affordable Galaxy Tab up for grabs today. Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet Android Tablet starting at $169.99 shipped. The tablet first landed on Amazon back in November and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop to deliver one of the most affordable, modern Galaxy Tab experiences out there. This deal on the entry-level 64GB variant is available at Amazon and directly from Samsung alongside the elevated 128GB model down at $219.99 shipped. Regularly $220 and and $270 respectively, there’s $50 in savings here, with both landing at within $10 of the only other time we have seen them sell for less. Head below for more details.

While this model doesn’t include the S Pen like the aforementioned deal we are tracking on the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the S Pen, it is also $60 less with the sale prices factored in. So unless you are going to really put Samsung’s digital stylus to work, our friends at 9to5Google have already stressed the value the Tab A9+ presents by comparison.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making for a solid casual tablet experience that won’t break the bank and still allow you to browse the web, watch videos, chat with friends, and family and more. It carries quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, up to 128GB of onboard storage (expandable via microSD cards), a 7,040mAh battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Your music; Your shows; Your games; Hear them all loud and clear, thanks to quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos; Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers a cinema-like audio experience your ears will love. Watch videos, play games and do more with an upgraded chipset; Keep everything you love together with up to 128GB of storage and microSD support. Open multiple apps at once with Galaxy Tab A9+ and accomplish more seamlessly; Bounce between the things like a multitasking pro — browse the internet, check email and jot down notes all on one screen

