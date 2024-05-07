Save up to $200 on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M3/M3 Pro configs today starting at $1,399

We are now tracking some notable price drops on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro lineup starting off with the entry-level 14-inch M3 variant down at $1,399 shipped. Regularly $1,599, this is a solid $200 price drop, $50 under the sale price you’ll find at Best Buy right now, and the lowest we can find. This deal is just about on par with the best we have tracked on Amazon (or within about $1 or so), and joins a host of other price drops on some of the higher-end configurations you’ll find waiting down below. Our hands-on look at the new Space Black model dives into the details and the rest of the deals are waiting after the jump.

The latest MacBook Pro variants land with a similar form-factor as the previous-generation with enhanced performance centered around the M3 chips. The base model featured above is the most affordable of the bunch today, boasting a 10-core GPU, 8-core CPU, and the 16-core Neural Engine alongside what I feel is the best Apple laptop display yet (Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates). It has a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, Thunderbolt ports with an 8K HDMI output, and the SD card slot. But if you need more juice, check out the configurations on sale below.

More discounted MacBook Pro M3 configs:

Want the brand new 15-inch MacBook Air instead? They are currently starting down at $1,149 right here.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery

