Automatically log 13 metrics in Apple Health when you step on this $17 smart scale (23% off)

The official RENPHO Amazon storefront is offering its Bluetooth Smart Scale for $16.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it’s been hovering around $22 as of late, leaving 23% in savings up for grabs. Today’s deal is about $2.50 above the all-time low we saw back in late February. Now that we’re finally closing in on summer weather, it’s time to watch your weight drop thanks to a likely increase in activity. I got my first smart scale about 10 years ago, and I’m happy I did. Now I can look back and identify seasonal trends. It’s been a relief to know in the middle of winter that my weight hasn’t changed in a way that is outside of the norm. This goes for all the metrics I have logged in Apple Health. With this smart scale, you’ll be able to automatically log 13 measurements ranging from body weight to BMI in platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. Simply download the RENPHO Health app from the App Store or Google Play to get everything up and running. Continue reading for more.

At this point, it’s hard to justify going with a traditional scale that doesn’t have any smart integrations. In case you’re curious, a non-smart RENPHO bathroom scale will set you back $13. So for just $4 more, you have a smart device that ensures all of the helpful data captured will always be just a few taps away. Plus, it captures a lot more measurements instead of just weight. Either way, I find it nice to have a scale around the house so I can quickly confirm where my weight is.

