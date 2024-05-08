Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen hits one of its best prices ever from $1,050 ($250 off)

Today we have a particularly notable deal on the most popular Android smartphone of 2024. Amazon now has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage on sale for $1,049.99 shipped in four colorways. This model sells for $1,300 directly from Samsung and regularly goes for as much at Amazon. Today you’re looking at a straight $250 in savings, landing $50 below our previous mention for one of the lowest prices we have tracked on one of the best Android handsets out there. The elevated 512GB model is also seeing a solid price drop, now starting from $1,169.99 shipped from the regular $1,420 it goes for at Samsung. All of the details are waiting down below.

As detailed in our coverage over at 9to5Google, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest flagship from the brand. Powered by way of the the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it delivers an Android 14 experience straight out of the box across a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Joining the 200MP and 100x zoom cameras, there are some intelligent, AI-powered features here as well, with Live Translate and the new Circle to Search – “use Circle to Search with Google to get the answer; With S24 Series, circle it on your screen and learn more.”

And this leads us to another selling point for many on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – the S Pen integration. Whether you are signing docs, searching with Circle, or otherwise, S Pen comes included with the price of purchase here and snaps right into the handset when not in use.

If you, however, don’t need the Ultra treatment, check out the deals we spotted yesterday on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24/+ smartphones. Now up to $200 off, you can land one in unlocked condition starting from $700 at Amazon – some of the best prices we have tracked yet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features:

Do more with the most epic Galaxy yet. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search¹ with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate³ to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room.

