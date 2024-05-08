EGO Power+ telescopic cordless electric pole saw with LED guide light now down at $304

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-Inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Indicator Pole Saw Kit for $304 shipped. Down from its $399 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over the last year, with four of them dropping costs to the same $299 low – the most recent being in February. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. This 10-inch pole saw introduces an LED cut line indicator that improves visibility and accuracy when working under dark, shaded canopies and low light conditions. It’s brushless motor gives low vibrations for better control and extended life, while the 56V ARC lithium-ion battery allows it to make up to 100 cuts on a single charge. It features a telescopic carbon fiber shaft that extends out to a maximum length of 16 feet, a 10-inch bar, and 1/4-inch chain which all together can deliver smooth, precise cuts with a chain speed of 20 meters-per-second. It also has a quick-adjust handle and a shoulder strap for added comfort and control.

As a cheaper option, Amazon is also offering the EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head with 2.5Ah Battery for $269, down from $319. A less advanced model than the one above, it also features a self-lubricating 10-inch bar and chain, as well as a brushless motor in combination with the 56V 2.5Ah battery that ensures up to 70 cuts per charge, and thanks to its weather-resistant construction, longer-lasting life is guaranteed. Plus, it has the added feature of being swappable with the multi-head attachments from the EGO Power+ ecosystem.

If you are looking to upgrade your lawn mower, the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries is still sitting at its new all-time low. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5 acres of land on a single charge. And when you’re done shopping through the above deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

10-inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Pole Saw Kit features:

Telescopic carbon fiber shaft extends for a total reach up to 13 feet (or 17 feet with EP1000 extension pole, sold separately), covered by a lifetime warranty

High-efficiency brushless motor

10-inch bar with 1/4-inch chain for smooth, precise cuts with chain speed up to 20 m/s

Tool-free chain tensioning so you can get back to work faster

Quick-adjust handle

Shoulder strap hook for added comfort

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

