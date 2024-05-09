Apple’s AirPods Max now nearly $100 off in your choice of four colors at $450 shipped

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $449.99 shipped in four colorways (all but the green variant). Regularly $549, this is a straight up $99 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer lands on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year and marks the first discount we have seen in a couple months. This price is also matching the most readily available offers we tracked over the Black Friday deal season last year. Although you can score a Geek Squad refurbished unit via Best Buy at $399.99 shipped right now in all five colors. Just note the shorter 90-day warranty if you take this route. Drop below for a closer look.

Sonos does appear to be on the cusp of debuting its own AirPods Max competitors – images have leaked and the rest of the latest on them is right here. And it does, at this point, feel as though there is just as many people that absolutely love AirPods Max as there are those that really don’t. But it also feels like the price is the real pain point for many. Wherever you might fall on that spectrum, they are nearly $100 less today, delivering Apple’s H1-powered active noise cancellation action alongside the ability to bark commands at Siri, listen to Spatial Audio, and do it all for up to 20 hours. One thing I have always appreciated from the Max over-ear AirPods treatment is the build – a stainless steel frame, mesh canopy, telescoping arms, and anodized aluminum ear cups. Scope out our hands-on feature for more details.

Folks that aren’t into the AirPods Max also tend to find their way over to the Bose side of things, and we got deals. The brand’s Mother’s Day event is still in full swing with up $100 in savings on its latest QuietComfort over-ears and Ultra earbuds. Pricing starts at $249 shipped, or well under the discounted Apple tax above, and you’ll find them all right here.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

