Upgrade mom’s audio with Bose holiday deals: Ultra earbuds, speakers, more up to $100 off

Justin Kahn -
$100 off From $99
Bose Mother’s Day deals-speakers, headphones

After featuring a series of Mother’s Day sale events from the likes of Nike, Journey, Amazon, and others, it’s now time for Bose. The popular audio brand has already made headlines today with the launch of its brand new SoundLink Max speaker (full details on that right here), but it has also launched a notable Mother’s Day sale event. Featuring deals on everything from a range of its latest Ultra QuietComfort headphones and earbuds to its portable SoundLink Flex (including the new Chilled Lilac colorway), this is a notable chance to upgrade mom’s audio game with sweet new buds, cans, or Bluetooth speakers. The entire collection of Bose Mother’s Day deals are waiting on this landing page and you’ll find our top picks waiting after the jump. 

Bose Mother’s Day deal highlights:

If you or mom would prefer some Alexa-equipped smart speakers, the mom’s day deals on those are flying over at Amazon with up to 50% in savings. Starting from just $20 Prime shipped, Amazon’s intelligent speakers deliver some serious bang for your buck with prices like this, not to mention all of those bonus features Alexa brings to the table. Check them all out right here

Sound for any all-day runway. The SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is the perfect chic musical sidekick, with a waterproof, dustproof, life-proof design that can handle whatever comes your way — with dazzling sound and deep bass. So whether you’re storming the city, hanging by the beach, or just having friends over for dinner, the powerful SoundLink Flex helps you elevate the moment.

