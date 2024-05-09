Apple Watch Ultra 2 now back down at one of its best prices ever, grab one for $714 (Reg. $799)

Last week we spotted Apple’s latest Ultra Watch 2 down at $714 shipped and now you’re getting another chance at one of the better prices we have ever tracked. The regularly $799 wearable is now available at the discounted rate courtesy of Amazon once again. We have seen a couple $50 and $70 price drops this year, but now you’re looking at a solid $80 drop to match the best we have tracked on Amazon. Just so we are on the same page, you’ll only find the Green/Gray Trail Loop package on sale today, but considering how notable of a drop this is, even if you’re not super into this band you can also just use some of your savings to grab something else anyway – the watch itself is the same. Head below for all of the details.

While I can certainly appreciate the standard Series 8 and Series 9 Apple Watch models, Apple’s wearables never really caught my eye and attention until Ultra 2 hit the scene. I tend to favor (and love) mechanical timepieces, but once I saw the Ultra 2 out in the wild for the first time, things changed. It is about as beautiful as it is intelligent and useful, especially when it’s paired with an amazing leather or metal bracelet band (it looks great on fabric straps too, but I prefer something more akin to the traditional mechanical look).

Okay, now onto the watch itself, anyone looking at this post likely already has a good idea of what their in for, but some highlights here would have to be the 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case and the more pronounced side module carrying Apple’s multi-function Digital Crown – the secondary Action Button is also found there. From there, an S9 chip powers Apple brightest Always-On Retina display, built-in cellular connectivity options, a bevy of workout an sports tracking features and the (sort of magical) rich gesture tech.

Here are my favorite two bands for Series 9 and Ultra 2 right now if you’re wondering:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!