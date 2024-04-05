The best metal Apple Watch Ultra bands anywhere just got even better [Exclusive deal]

While SANDMARC already makes what I consider to be the hands-down best metal Apple Watch bands (steel and titanium) on the market, they are getting even better now. The brand makes metal bands for Apple Watch Series models and Ultra that look and feel like they were made for a luxury timepiece – my hands-on review has all of the details there – but SANDMARC has now announced that it has conducted months of research to fine tune the perfect Diamond-Like-Carbon (DLC) coating to match the Apple Watch Ultra perfectly – something it claims very few brands have managed to do properly. Head below for more details, to see it for yourself, and for our exclusive discount code.

SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch bands – the best just got even better

I really can’t stress enough how gorgeous the SANDMARC titanium Apple Watch Ultra bands are. Available in two options, Grade 2 and Grade 4 titanium at $199.99 and $329.99 respectively (or less with our 9TO5TOYS promo code), the differences here mainly come down to one being particularly rugged and scratch resistant. But the brand has now added a special Diamond-Like-Carbon (DLC) coating to up the scratch resistance on both models.

We have seen Diamond-Like-Carbon (DLC) coating on other metal bands from other brands, but SANDMARC claims that actually using a proper DLC coating and still getting the band to properly match the color of Apple’s Ultra wearables is not an easy task.

“DLC is good for durability and scratch resistance but most that have it do not color-match with the Ultra,” the brand tells us, adding that “after months of research, we are able to maintain the accurate color-match of our Titanium Bands with the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 after applying DLC Coating.”

Check out the sweet promo video for the new Titanium DLC Coating SANDMARC bands below:

Excited to announce that our SANDMARC Titanium Grade 2 and Grade 4 bands now come with Diamond-Like (DLC) Coating. After months of research, we were able match the color of the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2’s as that deemed the most challenging.

Best of all, you can bring the price down on the best metal Apple Watch Ultra bands out there using our exclusive discount code:

Grade 2 Titanium Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band $180 (Reg. $200) With code 9TO5TOYS at checkout

(Reg. $200) Grade 4 Titanium Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band $297 (Reg. $330) With code 9TO5TOYS at checkout

(Reg. $330)

SANDMARC Titanium Edition Apple Watch Ultra Band features:

Style your Apple Watch Ultra with our everyday titanium band. Crafted from Titanium that is waterproof and lightweight. A timeless piece perfect for formal wear & on-the-go adventures. Designed for the Apple Watch Ultra, made to match and wear as a pair. Independently tested through a California third-party lab for chemical analysis (UNS R50400), our Grade 2 & Grade 4 titanium are meant to withstand conditions the Apple Watch Ultra is made for. Patent pending.

