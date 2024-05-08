Strap a 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 on your wrist at $100 off today, or a 41mm from $299

While all (most) eyes in the Apple world are fixed on the impressive new M4 iPad Pro, next-gen iPad Air, and the new pro Pencil – pre-orders are now live on all of it, this morning is ushering in notable deals on Apple Watch Series 9 to go along with it all. Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm for $329 shipped in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight treatments. The regularly $429 latest-generation wearable from Apple is now seeing a straight up $100 price drop, marking a return to the Amazon low and a price we have only seen a few times before today. Those looking to strap on the smaller 41mm form-factor will still find those models starting at $299 shipped – also a solid $100 price drop. Head below for more details and over at 9to5Mac.

Faster processor, improved sensor tech, and more highlight what’s new with Apple Watch Series 9. While it largely comes in a familiar form-factor, internals have seen some marked improvements by way of the S9 chip with a faster GPU. You’ll also be looking at a better and more vibrant screen that delivers up to 3,000-nits of brightness – it will drop down to just 1 nit when Apple Watch is not in use.

New gyroscope tech is in place here as well to enable the novel (and yet sort of impressive for me) pinch control – here’s a detailed explainer on what the double-tap gesture action is capable of.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

