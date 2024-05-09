Apple’s official current-gen 96W USB-C Power Adapter hits $38 Amazon low (Reg. $79), more

Joining some ongoing offers on the dual port models below, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Apple’s current-generation 96W USB-C Power Adapter at $37.99 shipped. This one is still sold on Apple official online storefront, fetching a $79 list, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It has certainly been trickling down in price at Amazon over the last several months, but still fetches the premium direct from Apple. It’s certainly not a new release by any means, but it has gone from a particularly expensive Apple wall charger to something that lands at the price of a charger from far more affordable third-party brands. Complete with that slick white Apple treatment and a juiced up output for Macs, iPads, and more, it’s hard to deny the price tag here today. Hit the jump for more details and offers on additional Apple chargers.

Well, there’s not a whole lot to say about this model – it’s just a rock solid Apple wall charger that delivers 96W of juice from its single USB-C port. A solid option for your power hungry Apple gear and more, it also features the, as far as I’m concerned, must-have foldable prongs, and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon.

More official Apple charger deals:

Elsewhere in this morning’s Apple gear price drops, the pricey AirPods Max are now nearly $100 off the going rate in four different colorways. And, there’s still time to scoop up Apple’s M2 MacBook Air at under $830 right now on Amazon – this is one of the best prices ever and great opportunity for folks not swayed by the latest and greatest to score a new daily driver.

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter features:

The 96W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. It’s compatible with numerous USB-C devices and charging cables. Apple recommends pairing this power adapter with your 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) using a USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable or USB-C Charge Cable to take advantage of fast charging, so you can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

