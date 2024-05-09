Amazon Lightning deal has Apple’s M2 MacBook Air at under $830 right now if you’re quick

Update: While there’s still time to land the notable deal below on the 13-inch, some folks need some extra power and Best Buy has a solid offering running on the upgraded 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with a 1TB SSD inside and 16GB of memory. This setup regularly fetches $1,900 from Best Buy these days and is now down at $1,499 shipped. This is $400 off, matching our previous mention, and $100 under the deal price before that.

Amazon has now launched a notable, limited-time Lightning deal on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air with M2, and they are selling out quick. There are still plenty of units left in various colorways at $829 shipped, but not for long. This one launched at a much higher price tag in 2022, but it now fetches a regular price at $999 directly from Apple and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon outside of limited-time offers like this, so if you’re interested jump in now while you can. Select colorways will surely sell out faster than anyone would have wanted, and it still delivers a more than capable, relatively modern M2 Apple laptop at under $830 all-in. The next best price here is at B&H for $849 shipped. Head below for more details.

Today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $70 to deliver one of the best prices we have tracked on the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2. While M4 has arrived, that’s only in iPad Pro (for now), so you’re looking at Apple’s previous-gen MacBook chip alongside a Liquid Retina Display with P3 wide color support. The 1080p FaceTime cam lands with Spatial Audio-enabled speakers and the return of the venerable MagSafe charging connection.

Learn more about the performance over at 9to5Mac and dive into this feature piece exploring the differences between the M2 MacBook Air and its newer M3 counterpart.

Prefer to go with the current M3 Pro model instead? You can still save up to $200 on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M3/M3 Pro configs starting at $1,399. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting in our deal post from a couple days ago.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

