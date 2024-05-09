Make dinner just the way you like with Govee’s smart meat thermometer at $17 (Save 40%)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is now offering it’s 2-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $16.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, check out with $35+ of items shipped by Amazon in your cart to score free shipping. Typically sold for $28, today’s offer handily takes over $11 off. You’ll also be pleased to know that this deal is a match for lowest price we’ve tracked. Going out to eat is almost always a great time, but sometimes you just want to stay home and still enjoy a perfect meal. Staying in means you won’t need to fight traffic and you’ll also save a nice chunk of money. In fact, making one steak dinner at home instead of going to a restaurant could entirely cover today’s deal. Continue reading to learn about all the perks you’ll get with this smart meat thermometer below.

Cooking meat on the grill can be tricky, but thankfully if you know the internal temperature, you can get it right every time. That’s where Govee’s meat thermometer shines. It has two probes, allowing you to keep an eye on two different things at once. Best of all, Bluetooth connectivity means you can step away from the grill and receive an alert on your smartphone once you need to head back. The range spans up to 230 feet, so most folks will be able to get comfortable on the patio or inside the house while they wait.

Govee 2-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Monitor Your Grill Wirelessly: With this wireless grill meat thermometer, you can keep an eye on your grill, smoker, or oven from up to 230ft away. Spend less time waiting and more time multitasking while your food cooks to perfection.

Get Smart Alerts: Never overcook your food again. This smart Bluetooth meat thermometer will beep and send an instant notification to your phone via the Govee Home App when your food temperature is out of your preset range.

Cook Like a Pro: The Govee Home App offers USDA-recommended food temperatures for various doneness levels of meat, including turkey, lamb, beef, chicken, pork, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can grill more efficiently with this thermometer.

