Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vac with self-emptying station falls to $298 (Reg. $435)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Station for $297.80 shipped. Down from $435, with an original $649 MSRP, this particular model has been rising and falling since the new year began, fluctuating between a $511 high and the $282 low, which we first saw in March. For most of April, however, these fluctuating prices leveled out at $435, with today’s deal coming in to break up the monotony. This is a 32% markdown off the going rate (54% off the original MSRP), giving you $137 in savings ($351 from MSRP) and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $16 above the all-time low. You won’t find this particular combination on Samsung’s website anymore either, with the most closely related model being the Bespoke Jet that comes with a more advanced cleaning station at a much higher rate.

This comprehensive package is as versatile as it currently is affordable, giving you a stick vacuum, a turbo brush, a long-reach crevice tool, a combination dusting and upholstery tool, two batteries, and a clean station that empties the vacuum for you with a simple press of a button. While many rival stick vacuums often offer a 20 to 40 minute runtime on a single charge, the included batteries bump that timeframe to 60 minutes for each, ensuring you won’t have to ever start-stop-wait in the middle of your routines. Weighing only six pounds, this vacuum can be maneuvered with incredible ease, while its slim build allows it to effortlessly move beneath furniture and into tight or hard-to-reach areas. It also features a digital display that gives you information at a glance, like power levels, what brushes are connected, and it can even notify you of any issues like clogs, missing filters, and more.

If you live in a home with pets, I’m sure it can be maddening to keep up with all the shed hair and accidental messes (unless you have hairless or the most well trained of companions). Check out our coverage of several popular cleaning solutions for pet owners – including stick and robot vacuums, mops, stain cleaners, and more – that are seeing massive discounts during Amazon’s Pet Day sales that end tonight. You can also check out our roundup coverage of the many smaller-ticket items like food, treats, toys, beds, apparel and more – or head over to our Home Goods hub for all the ongoing collective deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Stick Vacuum Cleaner features:

TURBO BRUSH: Works great on carpets as well as other surfaces, with intense suction power up to 200AW; The air system optimizes airflow, while its multicyclonic air filtration instantly traps dust particles

REMOVABLE BATTERY: Conveniently remove battery for flexible charging and swap for a spare; Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge

CLEAN STATION: At the press of a button, Clean Station empties the Jet Stick dust bin so you don’t have to get your hands dirty. Then, breathe easy knowing the Clean Station retains 99.99% of dust and debris to keep a beyond-the-floor clean.

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN: The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy; Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places; Also with a 180-degree swivel head, allowing the vacuum to change direction effortlessly

DIGITAL DISPLAY: With just a glance, check notifications on your vacuum, including the power level and brush type, and monitor alerts such as airflow issues, clogs, missing filter and more

FLEXIBLE CHARGING: Mount the vacuum on the wall or inside a closet to maximize space; Or simply use it as a stand-alone charger, so you can remove the battery and charge it anywhere

LONG REACH CREVICE & COMBINATION TOOLS: Long reach crevice tool reaches tight corners, crevices and other awkward areas; Combination dusting and upholstery tool picks up dirt on furniture

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!