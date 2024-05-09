Greenworks 80V 16-inch cordless electric carbon fiber string trimmer hits new $220 low (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric Carbon Fiber String Trimmer for $219.89 shipped. Down from its $300 price tag, this particular model has seen a handful of discounts already since the new year began, mostly keeping between its MSRP and $230. Today’s deal though, comes in as a new all-time low by less than a dollar, giving you a solid $80 markdown.

This ultra-lightweight string trimmer sports a brushless motor alongside a 2.0Ah battery that gives it a 30-to 45-minute lifespan on a single charge, perfect for 1/2-acre to 3/4-acre yards. It features an adjustable cutting swath of either 14 inches for longer runtimes or 16 inches for a wider coverage – plus, when the lines are too worn or break off, simply knock the reel on the ground to trigger the release mechanism to replace the spent portion. It’s been given a more ergonomic design as well for added comfort and less fatigue on your arms while the variable speed trigger gives you more control.

Notable Greenworks discounts:

You can also take advantage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries that is still sitting at its all-time low. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5 acres of land on a single charge. Head over to our Green Deals hub to also browse through all the other electric tool deals, as well as EV sales, power station solutions, and more.

Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer features:

16″ CUTTING PATH – .095″ dual line, bump feed head for quick and easy line advancement

BRUSHLESS MOTOR – provides more torque, quiet operation and longer life

VARIABLE SPEED TRIGGER – allows you to control cutting speed on the go, so you can easily maneuver around plants and shrubs

CARBON FIBER – ultra lightweight design, along with superior ergonomics allow for reduced user fatigue

MAINTENANCE FREE – This string trimmer is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly, is quiet, and delivers to the power you need

