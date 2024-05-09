Husqvarna’s 24-inch Hedge Master cordless electric trimmer returns to $240 low (Reg. $320)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna 24-inch Hedge Master Cordless Electric Trimmer for $239.99 shipped. Down from its usual $320 price tag, this model has seen three major discounts and a handful of minor ones since the start of the new year, with the biggest of them seeing the first drop to the new $240 low back in March. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat $80 markdown off the going rate that returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Powered by a 40V battery that is compatible across the company’s line of handheld tools, this hedge trimmer model sports a brushless motor with high torque to weight ratio that ensures “increased efficiency, increased reliability, reduced noise and longer product life.” It has a 24-inch reach paired with tri-handle grips that allow you to comfortably tackle heavy-duty jobs trimming branches up to 1-inch thick – and you don’t have to fear the blades jamming up either thanks to its convenient un-jam button that opens the blades up for easy clearing.

Other notable Husqvarna discounts:

And since you’re so dedicated to keep your bushes and shrubs around your yard in tip-top shape, why not commit to more effortless ways to keep your lawn and garden looking vibrant as well? The Rachio 3rd Gen: Smart 4-Zone Sprinkler Controller lets you tailor your sprinkler or irrigation system to your flora’s specific necessities – with plenty of additional options for larger yards in the same post. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on more of the best environmentally-friendly gear and gadgets like other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

Husqvarna 24-inch Hedge Master features:

  • ALL IN ONE KIT: Husqvarna Hedge Master 320iHD60 Electric Hedge Trimmer and Battery and Charger ship in the same package (battery appearance may vary)
  • 15% FASTER CUTTING BLADE SPEED: 24-inch knife length and 15 percent faster cutting blade speed than comparable hedge trimmers for quicker, more efficient results
  • TRI-HANDLE GRIPS: Cordless hedge trimmer features tri-handle grips that provide 30 percent more reach with improved control and comfort versus other comparable hedge trimmers”
  • LARGE CUTTING CAPACITY: Hedger is capable of heavy-duty clearing and trimming of branches up to 1 inch thick, plus a convenient un-jam button makes it simple to clear jams and get you back to work
  • EFFECIENT BRUSHLESS MOTOR: Husqvarna hedge trimmer has a brushless motor with high torque to weight ratio for increased efficiency, increased reliability, reduced noise and longer product life
  • ONE BATTERY FITS All: This Husqvarna battery-operated Hedge Master runs on Husqvarna 40V lithium-ion battery, which is compatible with all Husqvarna handheld tools

