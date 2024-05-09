Outfit your home with four Matter-ready meross Mini Smart Plugs at $9 each (New low, 28% off)

The official meross storefront at Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Smart Plug Mini with Matter for $35.99 shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page $14 off coupon. This listing just hit Amazon and thanks to the coupon that accompanies it, you can now score 28% off and the best offer we’ve tracked per plug on this Matter-equipped model at just $9 each. In fact, we’ve only seen Matter smart plugs go for less one time before and that was from a different brand and it worked out to $7.50 per plug. In case you’re unfamiliar with Matter, it’s a universal smart home standard that works across Apple, Samsung, Google, and Amazon ecosystems. If you’ve ever felt trapped in a specific brand, Matter aims to help solve that problem going forward. My smart home is platform agnostic at this point and it is such a good feeling. Continue reading to learn more about what you can expect from these smart plugs and to find yet another discount.

With these Matter-equipped smart plugs, you have the option of bypassing the need for third-party apps and natively add them in the Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, or Alexa apps. Once up and running, you’ll be ready to toggle them on or off with your voice or a couple of taps. I’ve lost count of how many smart plugs I have in my home, and that’s a good thing. I’ve found with a lot of technology, a reboot every day helps everything run its best, so all of my HomePod mini speakers, Wi-Fi routers, and more are scheduled to power cycle while I sleep so my smart home wakes up refreshed alongside me. Oh, and if four smart plugs seems like overkill, meross is also offering Prime members a 2-pack for $19.99 shipped. Just be sure to clip the on-page $8 off coupon to get that price.

Keep on saving with a bunch more deals in our smart home guide. We just covered Govee’s smart meat thermometer at $17 Prime shipped, the base model Ring Video Doorbell at $55, and even Rachio 3 smart 4-zone sprinkler controller for $99.

meross Smart Plug Mini features:

Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline.

Makes controlling appliances a breeze! Manage your smart plug seamlessly through the Meross app or simply use your voice with HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Easily turn on and off your appliances and more with just a simple voice command.

With Bluetooth on, scan the code and everything is done! The standardized and simple protocol makes it easy to implement and use Matter devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!