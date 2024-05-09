Black Friday-worthy deal knocks the current-gen wireless Ring Video Doorbell to $55 (Reg. $100)

Both Amazon and Best Buy are serving quite a notable price drop on the latest wireless base model Ring Video Doorbell today at $54.99 shipped. Today’s Best Buy Deals of the Day will only be live until tonight, and that may very well be the case with the Amazon offer. You’re looking at a regularly $100 smart front door solution that is now seeing a sizable 45% price drop. This marks a return to both the Amazon low and last year’s Black Friday offer while offering a far more affordable solution than the All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro – full details on its enhanced feature set are waiting in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

The discounted Ring Video Doorbell featured above is now 54% off in both the silver and Venetian Browse colorways. It will deliver 1080p HD live views of whomever or whatever is standing on the other side of your door alongside night vision, two-way talk (you can effectively answer the door without unlocking from just about anywhere), and motion detection. While there is a subscription option here, that’s really just so you can “record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos” – it will function without one. This model is “powered by the built-in rechargeable battery” or” but it can also connect “to existing doorbell wires for constant power.”

Ring will keep an eye on your front porch, but it won’t lock and unlock the door for you. That’s where this morning’s offer on the Apple Home Keys-equipped Level Lock+ comes in. Among our favorite models on the market, it delivers an invisible design that doesn’t look like a smart lock and is now down at $237 from the usual $329 price tag. Scope it out right here.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Easily setup by connecting your Ring Video Doorbell to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

