Clean, value-packed OnePlus 12 smartphones now $100 off at Amazon, deals from $700

After seeing a particular notable $300 price drop on OnePlus Open foldable handsets yesterday, now it’s time for a deal on one of the latest from the brand. Amazon is now offering the 512GB configuration of the OnePlus 12 down at $799.99 shipped. That’s a $100 discount from the usual $900 price tag and then lowest price we can find. Today’s deal matches the launch pricing we tracked earlier this year and delivers a price on par with the best straight-up cash discounts we have seen on Amazon. While we did track some bundle offers that threw in some free OnePlus Buds Pro 2, those started at $800 for the 256GB variant. And speaking of which, Amazon has also now knocked $100 off the regularly $800 256GB model for a total of $699.99 shipped. This is matching the lowest cash discount we have seen on Amazon. Head below for more details.

In our hands-on review, we said the OnePlus 12 is “simply the best value in an Android flagship.” Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the 12 sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ display with 4,500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate for visuals that flow as nice as the finish on the green model. The expanded battery life comes by way of the onboard 5,400mAh of storable juice – the OnePlus 12 supports 15W charging too. As far as memory prowess goes, the 256GB model has 12GB of RAM and the 512GB has 16GB of RAM.

It’s tough, at least for me, to even think about covering over the sweet Silky Black and Flowy Emerald finishes on the OnePlus12 (I personally really love the OnePlus finish jobs as of late), but if you must, Spigen makes a number of cases that won’t break the bank. Some of them will still allow the looks of the device to shine through and they start at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon.

OnePlus 12 features:

Pure Performance: The OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM. The improved processing power & graphics performance is supported by the latest Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling chamber, which improves thermal efficiency & heat dissipation.

Brilliant Display: The OnePlus 12 has a stunning 2k 120Hz Super Fluid Display, with advanced LTPO for a brighter, smoother, and more vibrant viewing experience. With 4500 nits peak brightness, enjoying your content is effortless anywhere.

Powered by Trinity Engine: The OnePlus 12’s performance is optimized by the Trinity Engine, which accelerates various softwares to maximize the performance of your device. These include RAM-Vita, CPU-Vita, ROM-Vita, HyperTouch, HyperBoost, and HyperRendering (visit the official product page for more information).

