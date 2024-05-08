Amazon is flipping OnePlus Open foldable handsets today at new $1,400 low ($300 off)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways. The unlocked device carriers a regular price tag at $1,700 and is now at the best we can find. Today’s offer clocks in at $100 under the price we spotted last month to deliver a solid $300 in savings in the process. And just for comparison’s sake, Best Buy does usually offer a slightly better deal if you get hooked up with a carrier, but not this time – it is now on par with Amazon’s straight unlocked cash discount. Hit up our hands-on review where we said the Open delivers “stellar foldable hardware and a wild multitasking system.” More details below.

OnePlus might not be at the top of the list for some folks, but it has been consistently impressing over the last few years, and the Open is no exception here. The brand’s first endeavor into the wild world of foldable flips open with a 7.82-inch panel accompanied by a 6.31-inch screen on the outside. As we have mentioned previously, it also lands as one of the lightest foldables on the market at 239 grams, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip performance, screen real estate, or camera prowess – the Hasselblad collab continues here with a 48MP rear camera array.

Elsewhere in Android handsets and tablets, this morning saw a big-time price drop hit the lauded Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alongside the S Pen digital scribble and Google Circle device. The deals are delivering straight $250 price drops and join a solid offer on the most affordable Samsung Galaxy S9 series Tab at $340.

OnePlus Open features:

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

