Save $100 on Apple’s latest M2/Pro Mac mini starting from $499 today

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple M2 Mac mini with the elevated 512GB of storage down at $699 shipped. This marks a return from the price drop we featured last month with a solid $100 in savings from the usual $799 price tag. Today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year, coming within $20 of the all-time low there. For folks looking for a more casual Mac mini setup, and don’t really need the upgraded configuration, the 256GB model with the same 8GB of RAM is also currently $100 off at Amazon – you can grab one right now for $499 shipped. To jump up to the current M2 Pro Mac mini you’ll need to up the spend to $1,199 – this is, again, $100 off the MSRP, and comes within $50 of the Amazon low. More details below.

While you can take a deep dive on the latest M2 Mac mini over at 9to5Mac in our hands-on feature, let’s go over some highlights right here while the price is right. Mac mini remains one of the best values and most accessible points of entry to the Mac world. It’s compact form-factor got a notable upgrade on the internal side of things with Apple M2-series chips alongside the 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, and 8GB of RAM on the base model. This sweet little entry-level Mac also sports a pair of Thunderbolt 8 connections alongside some USB-A action, Gigbit Ethernet, and HDMI display output.

Elsewhere in this week’s best Mac deals, folks looking to land another MacBook for less will want to check out the particularly deep deals we have on the previous-generation M2 MacBook Air models starting at $829. But for the latest in greatest in Apple notebook tech, the current-generation M3 MacBook Pro configurations are also now starting down at $1,399 with solid $200 price drops at the ready right here.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

