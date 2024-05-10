Broil King Crown 500 pellet grill hits lowest price in 2 years at $632 in time for summer (Save $567)

Amazon is offering the Broil King Crown Pellet 500 Pellet Grill for $631.91 shipped. Regularly $1,199, but having spent the last three months keeping between $1,100 and $900, we’ve seen it go for much less in the past, though the $522 all-time low was last seen in 2022, with 2023 never seeing any price drop below $759. Today’s deal comes in as the lowest price we have tracked in the last two years, giving you a solid $567 markdown off the list price that beats our previous mention by $85 just in time for BBQ season. It even beats out Broil King’s website where it is discounted at a higher $1,099 rate.

You won’t need to worry about hooking up a gas line or running down to the nearest store to refill on your propane with this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. To start, you’ll have a temperature range of 200 degrees to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, which can be customized as you like through the LED digital control board or use its three quick-set temperature keys that let you smoke (225 degrees), roast (350 degrees), or grill (600 degrees). You’ll even get remote control settings through the companion app via your smartphone using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it comes with temperature probes to make hitting your food’s ideal internal temperature far less stressful than just eyeing it. You’ll have plenty of room to work with too, as its 560 square-inches of cooking space can hold approximately 30 burgers at once – enough for everyone on your block and more than enough for family gatherings. Head below to learn more.

And for more options, check out yesterday’s ongoing deal for the Z GRILLS ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker that offers 8-in-1 functionality for baking, grilling, smoking, BBQing, roasting, braising, searing, and char-grilling. You can also look through our Green Deals hub for more grills and smokers, EVs, power stations, and everything else of the environmentally-friendly mindset that makes summer oh-so better.

Designed for Total Performance – the Crown Pellet 500 is designed to be the ultimate grilling machine, from low-and-slow smoking to searing the perfect steak at high temperatures and everything in between, this grill can do it all

Ultimate Control at Your Fingertips – digital control and display lets you easily set your cooking temperature – smoke at 225°F, roast at 350°F, or sear steaks at 600°F; push-button design allows for precise temperature

Loaded with Extra Features – the grill is Wifi and Bluetooth enabled allowing you to control the pellet grill from your smartphone; the controller also features integrated timer, 2 temperature probes, and 3 quick-set temperature keys – Smoke, Roast, Grill

Easy to Run, Easy to Clean – the large pellet hopper holds up to 18 lbs. of wood pellets and features an easy pellet clear-out chute to easily empty the pellets; hidden grease tray and ash collector keep the grill tidy and are easily removed for cleaning

Built to Last – with a 5-year warranty on the grill body and a 2-year warranty on the remaining parts and paint, you can be confident that your pellet grill will be ready for years of cookouts and delicious, savory, smoky BBQ meals with your whole family

