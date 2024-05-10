You have to check out the gorgeous new retro-modern Morel Audio BIGGIE Bluetooth speaker

Every once in a while (actually typically more often than that) we bump into a piece of gear or a new gadget that just catches our eye. And the new Morel Audio BIGGIE speaker is definitely one of those things. It’s tough for Bluetooth and wireless speakers to stand out these days (or ever really) – it either has to have some cool tech, proven audio performance, or a look that just makes you click through for closer inspection. Well, I haven’t heard the new Morel BIGGIE in person (yet) and it doesn’t appear to be loaded with the latest smarts, but man does it look sweet. Head below to get a closer look for yourself alongside more details.

Okay, so here’s what we know about Morel Audio; it is made up of “award-winning designers” that specialize in high-end speakers, including car audio, serious hi-fi systems, and home theater gear. The new BIGGIE marks one of the brand’s first forays into a more portable wireless realm, but also carries some of the serious audio engineering prowess from its premium gear as well as the brand’s high-design aesthetics along with it.

Before we get into how amazing this thing looks, let’s talk tech. It’s all about the audio here alongside your usual Bluetooth pairing. At the heart of the sound system is precision-crafted drive units – a 4-inch custom-made woofer and Morel’s 25mm soft dome tweeter. The brand is also making use of advanced DSP technology that apparently optimizes sound quality:

This DSP allows Morel’s acoustic engineers to configure a dynamic EQ, which continually adjusts according to the set listening volume to create a well-balanced and natural sound free from distortion and coloration.

The Auracast-ready speaker also supports TWS pairing, which allows two speakers to be paired wirelessly to create a stereo soundstage.

That all sounds good and well, and we’ll need to test it out for ourselves to know for sure, but I really hope it sounds as good as it looks.

Alongside 20-hour battery life, the Morel BIGGIE sports the sort of retro-modern vibe that tends to catch my eye. You’ll find an animal-friendly, leather-like strap handle affixed to the chunky square body by a pair of large circular panels (it almost looks like it is wearing a pair of headphones, or is that just me?).

Morel has crafted the BIGGIE in nine different colorways, from Cosmic Black and an Olive Green treatment through to more vibrant options and my personal favorite the Oakwood vibe that combines wood side panels with a black face.

THE BIGGIE can be purchased directly from the site for $299, but it sadly is only available in black right now.

We will be keeping a close eye on this one and looking to bring you a hands-on review in the near-future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!