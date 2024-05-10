Shargeek’s Macintosh-inspired 67W USB-C charger with working display at $45 (Reg. $69)

We are now tracking a sweet deal on the epic little Shargeek Retro 67 USB-C charger with working matrix display. This vintage Mac-inspired charger launched at $80 after a brief crowdfunding deal and now carries a regular price at $69 directly from the brand. But over on its official Amazon storefront, you can secure one for $44.99 shipped after clipping on the on-page coupon. While it has been sitting at $50 for a couple months on Amazon, today’s deal is easily one of the best we have tracked outside of the limited early bird offers. Really the only thing we didn’t love about this one after going hands-on was the price, but that all changes with today’s deal. Head below for more.

The Shargeek Retro 67 USB-C charger features a real-time, working display showcasing the unit’s power output while you’re charging up. It’s not all digital matrix rain FX here though, it is indeed a vintage Macintosh-inspired wall charger than can output a total of 67W of juice to your connected gear by way of its 3-port setup (more details on output power for each port below) alongside the ever-important foldable prongs.

Prefer to go with he official Apple chargers instead of one that just looks a beloved old Mac? This week we spotted some solid price drops on the current-generation official Apple wall chargers including the dual USB-C port models right through to the MagSafe Duo with deals starting from $40 shipped. Some of these things retail for as much as $59 or more, so if you’re partial to Apple’s solutions, now’s the time to strike:

Shargeek Retro 67 USB-C charger features:

Power Display Screen& Matrix Digital Rain: The Retro 67 USB C charger comes with a real-time display of power output while digital rain indicates the charging status. It combines vintage with modern technology for unique fast charging. If the charger is not connected to the device or is in trickle charge, the dot matrix screen will automatically turn off after 5 minutes, while the charger will still provide power.

Uninterrupted Charging 1.0: USB C1 port and USB C2&USB C3 ports are designed with 2 circuits so that if the power of the device being charged ranges from 20W-45W, USB C1+USB C2 or USB C1+USB C3 are simultaneously charged and will not be disconnected when a new device is plugged.

67W High-Speed Charging: Powered by All-GaN technology, the Sharge fast charger can deliver full-speed 67W charging for earphones, phones, tablets, and even laptops. It is compatible with the latest MacBook Air (M2) and fully recharges it in less than 2 hours and charges your Phone 14 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.

