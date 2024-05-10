WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD upgrades your PC/PS5 at $145 (2024 Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $144.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. These days this model tends to carry a $180 regular price tag and is now an additional $35 off by way of today’s coupon offer. While we have seen this model go for less in the past, that seems to be true for just about all SSD products as prices have risen across 2024. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked this year and easily undercuts the $190 sale price we are tracking today on the latest WD_BLACK SN850P PS5 drive. The SN850X isn’t specifically made for PS5, but it will work in both Sony’s latest console and your PC rig much the same. Head below for more details.

Clocking in at 7,300MB/s, the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X is notable upgrade for your PC battlestation or PS5 with a Gen4 PCIe setup and the compatible M.2 2280 form-factor. The predictive loading, overhead balancing, and adaptive thermal management features are in place “to juice up your gaming performance,” according to WD, and PC users will also be able to access the WD_BLACK Dashboard – this is where you monitor your drive’s health, control your RGB action, and it can even “automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).” Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

While we are talking storage gear, be sure to scope out the details on the brand new SanDisk Desk Drive. This tabletop SSD solution is the brand’s “highest-capacity external desktop solid-state drive” yet and you can take a deep dive into what it can bring to your setup right here.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second.Specific uses: Gaming

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

