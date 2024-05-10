WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD upgrades your PC/PS5 at $145 (2024 Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Reg. $180+ $145
WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $144.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. These days this model tends to carry a $180 regular price tag and is now an additional $35 off by way of today’s coupon offer. While we have seen this model go for less in the past, that seems to be true for just about all SSD products as prices have risen across 2024. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked this year and easily undercuts the $190 sale price we are tracking today on the latest WD_BLACK SN850P PS5 drive. The SN850X isn’t specifically made for PS5, but it will work in both Sony’s latest console and your PC rig much the same. Head below for more details. 

Clocking in at 7,300MB/s, the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X is notable upgrade for your PC battlestation or PS5 with a Gen4 PCIe setup and the compatible M.2 2280 form-factor. The predictive loading, overhead balancing, and adaptive thermal management features are in place “to juice up your gaming performance,” according to WD, and PC users will also be able to access the WD_BLACK Dashboard – this is where you monitor your drive’s health, control your RGB action, and it can even “automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).” Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more. 

While we are talking storage gear, be sure to scope out the details on the brand new SanDisk Desk Drive. This tabletop SSD solution is the brand’s “highest-capacity external desktop solid-state drive” yet and you can take a deep dive into what it can bring to your setup right here

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD features:

  • Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second.Specific uses: Gaming
  • A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.
  • The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).
  • Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)
  • Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best Buy 3-day sale takes $400 off Segway Max G2 e-scoo...
Vineyard Vines takes 25% off tees, swimwear, shorts, mo...
Shargeek’s Macintosh-inspired 67W USB-C charger w...
Broil King Crown 500 pellet grill hits lowest price in ...
Review: The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wire...
Samsung offers Buy One Get One FREE on Galaxy Watch 6, ...
Greenworks 80V 730 CFM cordless electric blower clears ...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Kingdom Rush...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing