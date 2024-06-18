Android game and app deals: Ailment, Little Big Workshop, Hot Lap League, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Ailment: dead standoff Premium

Your afternoon collection of the day’s best deals on Android games and apps is here with some sci-fi pixelated action, freebie icon packs and astronomical maps, full-tilt racing, and more. On your way down to scope out the highlights, including Ailment, Little Big Workshop, Hot Lap League, and Astrolapp Live Sky Map, be sure to check out today’s hardware offers a well. We have deals on the Google Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock, the new Sonos Ace headphones, Anker’s top-tier P3 Wi-Fi Smart Scale, these 2024 Google Smart TVs from $198, and $200 off Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9. Hit the jump for today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Ailment features:

The story of Ailment takes place on a spaceship in a distant galaxy, where the main character wakes up in a medical bay after being unconscious for three days. He discovers that his crew has turned into enemies and he can’t remember what happened to him or how he got there. He must uncover the mystery of what occurred on the ship.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Review: JBL PartyBox Stage 320 Speaker – a 36-pound m...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Alpine and Ocean Band configs just ...
Save $90 on Govee’s Hexagon Ultra light panel 10-...
Belkin’s clean Series 9 and Ultra 2 BoostCharge Pro A...
Get 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal for Mac/PC down at...
LEGO unveils epic must-see 2,500-piece Legend of Zelda ...
Harber London’s gorgeous leather Luggage Tag for ...
Google Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock now ...
Load more...
Show More Comments