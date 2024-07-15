Add a secondary monitor to your workstation for just $70 with this deal on MSI’s Pro MP245V 100Hz FHD monitor ($40 off)

Alongside the now live early Prime Day deals, Newegg is offering the 24-inch MSI Pro MP245V FHD monitor for $69.99 shipped. This deals shaves $40 off a 1080p monitor that’s already quite affordable at $110. It’s $33 cheaper than its previous low from a few days ago, landing at the lowest price we can find for it right now.

The MSI Pro MP245V is a simple-looking monitor with slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thicker one at the bottom with the MSI logo. It sports a 24-inch 1080p panel with support for up to 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Other highlights of this monitor include FreeSync and HDR support, an HDMI port, a tool-free design for quick and simple assembly, and more.

This monitor would pair nicely with WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount that’s down to $33 (Reg. $46) on Amazon right now. And if you’re looking for more gear for your desk, then there’s also the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 at $119 (Reg. $150) for Prime Day.

MSI Pro MP245V monitor features:

The MSI PRO MP245V Series supports the standard VESA-mount. You can mount the Cubi Series to its back and make the PC completely invisible from your table.

Multiple input design (HDMI™, D-Sub) provide the best efficiency for your learning or working from home with multiple devices.

Feel more comfortable and enjoyable with 1ms response time, which creates lesser “blurring” or “trailing” effects on your screen while watching movies or browsing websites

With the tool less design, assembling the stand will be a breeze.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!