Add a secondary monitor to your workstation for just $70 with this deal on MSI’s Pro MP245V 100Hz FHD monitor ($40 off)

Alongside the now live early Prime Day deals, Newegg is offering the 24-inch MSI Pro MP245V FHD monitor for $69.99 shipped. This deals shaves $40 off a 1080p monitor that’s already quite affordable at $110. It’s $33 cheaper than its previous low from a few days ago, landing at the lowest price we can find for it right now.
The MSI Pro MP245V is a simple-looking monitor with slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thicker one at the bottom with the MSI logo. It sports a 24-inch 1080p panel with support for up to 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Other highlights of this monitor include FreeSync and HDR support, an HDMI port, a tool-free design for quick and simple assembly, and more.
This monitor would pair nicely with WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount that’s down to $33 (Reg. $46) on Amazon right now. And if you’re looking for more gear for your desk, then there’s also the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 at $119 (Reg. $150) for Prime Day.
MSI Pro MP245V monitor features:
- The MSI PRO MP245V Series supports the standard VESA-mount. You can mount the Cubi Series to its back and make the PC completely invisible from your table.
- Multiple input design (HDMI™, D-Sub) provide the best efficiency for your learning or working from home with multiple devices.
- Feel more comfortable and enjoyable with 1ms response time, which creates lesser “blurring” or “trailing” effects on your screen while watching movies or browsing websites
- With the tool less design, assembling the stand will be a breeze.
