As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, be sure to dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in your cart. Usually sold for $25, today’s deal takes an impressive 40% off and provides $10 in savings. What is even more notable about this deal is that you’re looking at a brand new all-time low, making now a great time to turn your beloved game console into a streaming media player, as well.

Let your Xbox wear another hat with this officially-licensed remote made by one of our favorite brands, 8Bitdo. It can wake your Xbox instantly, allow you to navigate all menus and apps, and even wields motion-activated backlighting. Best of all, this remote will automatically pair when in range. You can learn more about this remote in our launch coverage right here.

If you’re here, chances are high that you already have an Xbox, but we’re still going to tell you that the 1TB Xbox Series X console is down to $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card right now. You’re looking at a $550 value that’s now $100 off. And for the folks that to tap into Xbox Cloud Gaming or stream from their console, be sure to check out Backbone One at $70, which is down from $100.

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) features:

Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

