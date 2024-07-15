As part ofÂ itsÂ early Prime Day deals,Â Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you arenâ€™t a Prime member, be sure to dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in your cart. Usually sold for $25, todayâ€™s deal takes an impressive 40% off and provides $10 in savings. What is even more notable about this deal is that youâ€™re looking at a brand new all-time low, making now a great time to turn your beloved game console into a streaming media player, as well.

Let your Xbox wear another hat with this officially-licensed remote made by one of our favorite brands, 8Bitdo. It can wake your Xbox instantly, allow you to navigate all menus and apps, and even wields motion-activated backlighting. Best of all, this remote will automatically pair when in range. You can learn more about this remote in our launch coverageÂ right here.

If youâ€™re here, chances are high that you already have an Xbox, but weâ€™re still going to tell you that the 1TB Xbox Series X console is down to $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card right now. Youâ€™re looking at a $550 value thatâ€™s now $100 off. And for the folks that to tap into Xbox Cloud Gaming or stream from their console, be sure to check out Backbone One at $70, which is down from $100.

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) features:

Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!