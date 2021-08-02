All-new 8Bitdo Media Remote lineup gives Xbox Series X|S a streaming makeover

With remotes playing such a vital role in our TV watching experience, it’s no surprise that we have already covered elago’s SNES Siri Remote cover, these Mandalorian Fire TV covers, the redesigned Alexa Voice Remote, and others throughout 2021. Two iterations of 8Bitdo Media Remote are the latest to catch our eye, with Long and Short Edition styles for consumers to choose from. Both units support Xbox Series and Xbox One console categories with the ability to “navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons.” Continue reading to learn more.

8Bitdo Media Remote lineup turns Xbox Series X|S into a more capable streaming media player

After a fair amount of PlayStation 5 news lately detailing M.2 solid-state drive support and a new PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station, there are a couple of fresh Xbox accessories for Microsoft console enthusiasts to consider grabbing. They both come in the form of an 8Bitdo Media Remote that’s available in Long and Short editions.

You may be wondering what the difference is, and it’s actually quite simple. The Long Edition includes numbers and other buttons commonly used by cable TV subscribers, while Short focuses entirely on Xbox menu and app navigation. Both models are powered by two AAA batteries and use infrared as their primary method of communication.

Short features a white case, and Long sticks with black, a decision that strongly mimics Xbox Series S and X, respectively. 8Bitdo Media Remote Short Edition spans 134.5 by 48 by 18.8mm while Long measures 63mm longer.

Pricing and availability

Both the Long and Short Edition of 8Bitdo Media Remote are available for pre-order now. Pricing is set at $24.99 and $19.99, respectively. Each offering is slated to ship on September 15, which is roughly a month and a half from today’s unveiling.

No matter which model of 8Bitdo Media Remote you buy, it will be backed by an Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee. This ensures buyers will automatically be locked in at the lowest price these sell for between when their order is placed and when units actually ship.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I don’t personally own an Xbox at this time, I must admit that I have been seriously tempted on several occasions to add a Series S to my setup. The price point, compact design, and overall appearance make it a force to be reckoned with.

If I do pick one up, without question, it would be a powerful streaming media player, which makes a strong case for investing in one of the new 8Bitdo Media Remote offerings. While both look great, Short Edition has everything I need, while its counterpart would likely end up being overkill.

