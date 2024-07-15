Add more versatility to your lawncare with Worx’s Aerocart 8-in-1 yard cart at $179 in Prime Day deals

As part of the now live early Prime Day deals and the Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart for $179 shipped. Normally fetching $230, it wasn’t until April that we saw the first discount drop costs to $172, followed by a slightly higher $179 rate in May, which also repeated last month, before dropping to $170 in a recent 1-day Best Buy sale. Today, we’re getting the second-lowest price of 2024 that gives you back $51 in savings – which also happens to be matched at Amazon too. This handy cart helps make the more enormous jobs around your yard and/or garden far more manageable, holding up to 300 pounds of debris. It’s been designed with 8-in-1 functionality, quickly transforming for your needs from a lightweight wheelbarrow to a yard cart, bag holder, dolly, extended dolly, cylinder carrier, rock/plant mover, or a trailer tote.

The Aerocart specializes in making enormous jobs manageable. Hold up to 300 lbs and move it from one place to the next with much less effort than a normal wheelbarrow would require. It’s an 8-function yard cart, with available accessories to add even more functionality. If you would generally need a second person to help you do landscaping projects, like moving rocks or large potted plants, the Aerocart has come to your rescue. Its innovative design lets you zip around the yard like a gardening superhero.

