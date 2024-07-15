Early Prime Day deals take $450 off Worx’s Landroid S 20V robotic lawn mower at new $550 low, more from $750

As part of its early Prime Day Deals, Amazon is now offering the best price we have seen on the Worx Landroid S 20V 2.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower for $549.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, it ended 2023 at $600 during Black Friday and Christmas sales, which was beaten out only two months into 2024 at a short-lived $589. It rose back to its MSRP, where it remained until the top of June, falling to the former $579 low for the first time and repeating at the top of this month. Today, the deal only gets sweeter as a 45% markdown that gives you $450 in savings and carves out a new all-time low.

Designed to take the hassle out of regular lawncare routines so you can spend more time on your off days actually taking a load off, the S 20V Landroid from Worx can handle mowing needs for smaller yards, tackling up to 1/8 acres on a single charge (with the other models increasing in coverage size up to 1/2 acres). Complete smart controls are accessible through the companion app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection, plus the 20V 2.0Ah PowerShare battery comes compatible with the other 20V, 40V, and 80V devices in Worx’s ecosystem (even the joint EV venture that Worx has taken alongside Aventon Ebikes). The floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. Its 20V motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to similar products with brushed motors. It includes a battery and charger.

There are a few other Landroid models seeing discounts too, with Amazon offering discounts on the M 20V Landroid that tackles up to 1/4-acre yards on a single charge for $750, down from $1,200, as well as the 2024-updated L 20V Landroid that can handle a larger 1/2-acre area on a single charge for $929, down from $1,500. They offer the same performance specs as the S 20V above, albeit with the increased coverage.

Be sure to browse through all the best deals Prime Day 2024 has to offer here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for electric tool discounts, EV sales, power station deals, and much more.

Worx S 20V Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower features:

[FULLY AUTOMATED ROBOTIC LAWNMOWER] Designed for smaller lawns, can cut up to a 1/8 acre

[SMART APP] Control Landroid remotely via the Landroid app by connecting via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

[PATENTED AIA (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ALGORITHM)] Cutting technology ensures it can pass through narrow paths with ease

[DO IT ALL WITH THE SAME BATTERY] 20V 2.0Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

[BETTER CLEARANCE ON UNEVEN TERRAIN] Floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving Landroid more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck

[HIGH-EFFICIENCY BRUSHLESS MOTOR] Runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to mowers with brushed motors

