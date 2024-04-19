WORX and Aventon’s Power Share e-bike cruises into new all-time $1,190 low (Reg. $1,700)

WORX is offering its Aventon Electric Bike powered by Power Share for $1,189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,700, this e-bike has seen very few discounts directly from its parent company since its release in January 2023, with most being minor discounts of 10% at most, and the others dropping costs to $1,500 at the lowest. It was available on Amazon at one point, where it saw more frequent discounts over the last year – the previous discount being to $1,199 before it became unavailable, which has been seen at other retailers such as Lowe’s and Walmart as well. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate that gives you $510 in savings and marking a new all-time low.

This Electric Bike is the culmination of WORX’s partnership with Aventon, coming equipped with a 350W motor that is powered by two 8.0Ah Power Share batteries that can be interchanged and used by any lifestyle, power tool, and outdoor power equipment products from the Power Share line. It can reach a top speed of 20 MPH for 28 miles on a single charge and has five levels of pedal assistance alongside a throttle for full electric action when you just want to cruise around town. It has a simplified features detail that includes a step-through frame, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, Tektro mechanical disc brakes, an IPX4 splash waterproof rating, and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time performance data and pedal assistance setting controls.

WORX also has an Aventon e-scooter powered by Power Share as well, with the site currently discounting it to $799.99 shipped, down from its usual $1,000 – but you can currently find it at Amazon at its all-time low of $699. It sports a 350W motor that is powered by two 5.0Ah batteries, hitting top speeds of 15 MPH for up to 15 miles on a single charge. It has three travel modes to choose from: sport mode for high-speed cruising, drive mode for everyday commutes, or ECO mode to conserve battery power. It also has a double braking system, pneumatic tires, dual suspension, an integrated LED headlight, as well as an integrated LED display.

It’s a great time for e-bike shoppers, as many popular EV brands are having various sales, like Lectric’s Earth Day Sale that is giving up to $727 in free add-on accessories along with your purchase from the brand’s e-bike selection. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase.

WORX’s Aventon Electric Bike powered by Power Share features:

Aventon powered by Power Share™: We’ve partnered with the top eBike manufacturer Aventon to create the first eBike powered by the same rechargeable 20V batteries used by your favorite lifestyle, power tool, and outdoor power equipment products from the Power Share™ line.

Powerful 350W motor travels up to 28 miles and reaches a top speed of 20 MPH on a single charge.

5 pedal assist levels to help push you farther and to the top of steep hills. Use the throttle function to thrust forward without any pedaling.

Backlit, easy-read LCD display shows battery life, speed, pedal assist level, and distance traveled.

An upright, step-through frame makes this eBike easy to mount for various types of riders.

Mechanical disc braking provides reliable stopping and simplifies maintenance.

Shimano 7-speed chain swiftly shifts gears for smooth riding on different terrains.

Adjustable comfort saddle provides ample support for a comfortable ride.

Includes (2) 20V 8.0Ah Power Share™ batteries and (1) Power Share™ dual charger for rapid recharging. Fast charger can fully charge (2) 8Ah batteries in just 4 hours.

Same Battery, Expandable Power. The same battery powers over 75+ 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share™ family.

