Early Prime Day game deals now live! Pikmin 4, Zelda, Mario Maker 2, Pokémon, Kirby, and more

Justin Kahn -
33% off $40
Pikmin 4 Nintendo Direct

The early Prime Day game deals are now kicking off courtesy of the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. While we did see a limited Target Circle sale with some of these games down at $35 recently, Best Buy now has a host of first-party Switch games on sale for $39.99, or 33% off the regular $60 price tag to join the rest of the price drops we are tracking down below. 

Head below for the rest of today’s early Prime Day console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

***$50 eShop gift card for $45 w/ code SSDTHLYDU858

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Bring home a 1TB Xbox Series X console for $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

