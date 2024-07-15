Early Prime Day game deals now live! Pikmin 4, Zelda, Mario Maker 2, Pokémon, Kirby, and more

The early Prime Day game deals are now kicking off courtesy of the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. While we did see a limited Target Circle sale with some of these games down at $35 recently, Best Buy now has a host of first-party Switch games on sale for $39.99, or 33% off the regular $60 price tag to join the rest of the price drops we are tracking down below.
- Pikmin 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario RPG $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Head below for the rest of today’s early Prime Day console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
***$50 eShop gift card for $45 w/ code SSDTHLYDU858
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Nintendo eShop Summer sale up to 50% off
- Dave the Diver $14 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $16 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $25.50 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Bring home a 1TB Xbox Series X console for $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock $28 (Reg. $40)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 $6 (Reg. $15)
- Alone in the Dark $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Mid-Year sale: over 2,400 titles up to 70% off
- PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale: over 2,200 titles $19.99 or less
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!