GE Profile intros new ‘world’s first’ indoor smart smoker that lets you barbecue inside

Traditional smokers require ample outdoor storage space and optimal weather, most consumers don’t have one or the other when the cravings for smoked brisket hit. The team at GE is debuting the world’s first indoor smoker at CES 2024 in the coming days, and they have our attention, we are listening! The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration is sure to be a hit, check out what we know so far below.

It’s hard to believe that a smoker can sit on your kitchen counter without setting off a single fire alarm, but GE’s “Active Smoke Filtration” ensures that all the delicious smoke is catalyzed into warm air safely inside the unit. The same wood pellets you would use with a traditional smoker are used, and way fewer of them, too – cost-effective without sacrificing flavor. A convenient pellet capture system extinguishes used pellets and drops them into a water tank for easy and convenient clean-up, which also helps extinguish any fears around safety. Speaking of clean-up, the included racks and drip pan are dishwasher safe.

Once your meat, seafood, or vegetables are loaded into the smart indoor smoker, you have complete control over smoke levels and temperature at the touch of a dial. There is an independent heat source for the pellets and an additional heat source for the cooking temperature, allowing impressive precision over the entire smoking process.

However, you don’t need to have an ounce of experience to use this smoker with the six included preset functions, which include – brisket (halleluja!), chicken wings, pork ribs, chicken breast, pork butt, and salmon. The built-in temperature probe and the SmartHQ app allow you to monitor the cooking process while you go about your day. Take it a step further and connect with Amazon Alexa or Google Home for even more functionality and voice control.

The “smoke and hold” feature sets the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker apart from other smokers on the market. This setting holds foods at the perfect temperature once the active cooking time has finished or keeps dishes warm while you wrap up other tasks in the kitchen. This is incredibly convenient.

Have no fear, even though this Smart Indoor Smoker is making its grand debut at CES 2024, you don’t have to wait to purchase it. The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is already available for $999 on GE’s website and Amazon.com.

As I type this, it is frigid and cold outside in the Midwest, the thought of stepping outside to smoke a large cut of meat all day is not on my bingo card. To say I’m intrigued by the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is an understatement. The included presets excite someone like me who wouldn’t consider herself a “pit master,” but as a recipe creator and self-proclaimed “foodie,” this unit opens up a world of possibilities for smoked dishes, cocktails, and even desserts. All from inside my home, that’s pretty amazing if you ask me.

