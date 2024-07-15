Get more charging access with Rexing’s J1772 to Tesla EV Charger Adapter at new $45 low, more from $150

Alongside the now live early Prime Day deals, courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rexing J1772 to Tesla EV Charger Adapter for $44.99 shipped. Normally priced at $80, we’ve seen similar one-day deals on other Rexing adapters in the past, with this one getting its first 2024 price cut here for today only. It comes in as a 44% markdown, giving you $35 in savings and landing it at a new all-time low. With this device, rated for a maximum 80A input and 240V output, Tesla Model 3/Y/S/X drivers will gain more charging access to level 1 and level 2 EV chargers – whether you’re staying with family that are non-Tesla EV drivers or your friend only happens to have a J1772-focused model.

There’s also the Rexing CCS to Tesla EV Charger Adapter that is seeing a $50 off discount to $150. We’ve only seen one previous discount on this adapter in 2024, back at the top of July that dropped it to the $100 low. With this adapter, you’ll get access to over 5,000 CCS level 3 fast charging stations across the country, re-juicing your Tesla Model 3, S, Y, or X at up to 250kW or 250A speeds (depending on car battery and DC charger specs).

You’ll find a similar one-day deal on Rexing’s J1772 Level 2 NEMA 14-50 Portable EV Charger too – designed for temporary or regular use and can be stowed away in your vehicle for quick and effortless charging solutions whenever you find yourself too far from official charging stations. And for more home upgrades on Tesla EV chargers, you can read through our past coverage of the permanent price drops that we’ve noticed on two different station models. First, there’s the Tesla Universal Wall Connector Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger that has fallen to $580 at Best Buy. It boasts a customizable output of up to 48A of power and also employs an integrated J1772 adapter making it compatible with other EV brands/models outside the Tesla boundaries. There’s also the If you’re part of a Tesla-only household, consider the cheaper non-universal model that is sitting at $450 at Best Buy, and matched at Amazon. You’ll also find more EV chargers, EVs themselves, electric tools, power stations, and more eco-friendly devices in our Green Deals hub.

Rexing J1772 to Tesla EV Charger Adapter features:

Reliable adapterJ1772 to Tesla adapter opens up more charging possibilities while on the road. With this adapter, you can charge all Tesla models at any J1772 Level 1 or Level 2 charging station.

Improved charging optionsConnect SAE J1772 chargers to your Tesla vehicle with our compact and thoughtful Tesla charger adapter, providing access to more charging stations for your Model 3/Y/S/X or North American Charging Standard (NACS) EV.

Maximize compatibilityIncrease the number of chargers available for your Tesla with the adapter’s compatibility with Level 1 and Level 2 charging stations.

PortableDesigned to be lightweight, small, and easy to travel with. Small enough to store in the glove compartment of your vehicle.

Rated for safety and performanceWith a maximum rating of 240V AC, and 80A, this adapter is designed to provide reliable and efficient charging for your Tesla. It operates safely in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 140°F (-20°C to 60°C).

Easy setupSimply connect the adapter to the SAE J1772 charger, then connect it to your Tesla vehicle for easy installation.

Built to lastThe adapter has an IP54 rating, protecting it from water sprays, making it suitable for charging your Tesla outdoors. It is also designed for durability and longevity, ensuring it will be a reliable addition to your charging setup.

