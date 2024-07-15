Organize your outdoor space and add some extra seating with a 120-gallon storage box at $123.50 (Amazon low)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the YITAHOME 120-gallon Deck Storage Box for $123.51 shipped. This recent release hit Amazon’s shelves in early March and has held at $155 until finally seeing its first price drop to $147 in June. Since then pricing has gone as low as $139, but never this far. Today’s deal beats the previous low by more than $15, but bear in mind that this is only available for Prime members. Learn more about this deck storage box below.

If your outdoor space has some clutter that you’d like to tidy up, this storage box is here to save the day. Not only does it offer a 120-gallon storage space, it also doubles as a bench when closed that can support up to 660 pounds. The dimensions of this unit work out to 55.3 by 26.6 by 23.4 inches and a lockable lid allows you to secure its contents for some extra peace of mind.

YITAHOME 120-gallon Deck Storage Box features:

Our deck box has a storage capacity of 120 gallons and total dimensions of 55.3″L x 26.6″W x 23.4″H,lockable lid

Easy lift and soft close mechanism pulls the top completely open and shut slowly with minimal effort – easy for kids to use and no smashed fingers

Structured with all weather-resistant resin that prevents fading and rusting;Added Iron rods for deck box’s extra support and strength

