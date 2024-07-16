AirPods Max just hit the best price of all-time at $395 in all colors (Reg. $549)

Update: Apple’s AirPods Max have now dropped even lower $394.99 shipped for Prime Day.

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now stepping in with a new all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max from $394.99 shipped! The regularly $549 flagship over-ear headphones are now $150 off to deliver the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This deal is now live on all colors outside of the green set, offering what can only be described as a price we could have only hoped for during Prime Day this year. We have tracked a number of price drops at $100 off this year, but $150 off is nearly unheard of.

Best Prime Day AirPods Max deal now live at $395

If the $549 MSRP on Apple’s pricey over-ears were holding you back, just about all colors are now seeing the best price we have tracked via Amazon at $150 off. Landing in your setup/EDC with Apple’s H1-powered active noise cancellation action alongside the Siri voice command support, AirPods Max deliver Spatial Audio and up to 20 hours of battery life as well. You’ll find a stainless steel frame, mesh canopy, telescoping arms, and anodized aluminum ear cups to deliver a pair of headphones only Apple can.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

