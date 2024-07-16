Amazon Prime Day offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, more from $55

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar, and Coach. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $129 and originally sold for $224. These classic sunglasses have a large frame that’s highly flattering and durable as well, which make them great for summer activities. Plus, the prizm lens helps you to see clearly and enhances color. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to swing by our Prime Day hub for additional deals today.
Our top picks include:
- Ray-Ban Classic Aviator $140 (Orig. $180)
- Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer $140 (Orig. $180)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses $137 (Orig. $180)
- Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses $129 (Orig. $224)
- Costa Del Mar Rincon Rectangle Sunglasses $178 (Orig. $280)
- Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm Sunglasses $225 (Orig. $280)
- Oakley Sutro Lite Low Bridge Fit Sunglasses $151 (Orig. $202)
- And even more deals…
