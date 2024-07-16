Amazon Prime Day offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, more from $55

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar, and Coach. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $129 and originally sold for $224. These classic sunglasses have a large frame that’s highly flattering and durable as well, which make them great for summer activities. Plus, the prizm lens helps you to see clearly and enhances color. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to swing by our Prime Day hub for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
