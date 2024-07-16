Watches from Fossil, Citizen, Anne Klein, and more up to 65% off for Amazon Prime Day

Ali Smith -
FashionPrime Day 2024
65% off From $12

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering up to 65% off watches from top brands including Fossil, Citizen, Anne Klein, and more. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Fossil Gen 6 42mm Touchscreen Smart Watch that’s currently marked down from $151 and originally sold for $299. This smart watch has Alexa built-in, as well as a fitness and sleep tracker. It also has a GPS and gives you notifications for texts, calls, and apps. This would make a fantastic gift idea and you can choose from three color options. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for additional sales today.

Our top picks include:

