Anker’s all-new Prime 200W 6-port GaN Charging Station plunges to $56 (Reg. $80)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official Anker storefront is now offering Prime members its Prime 200W 6-Port GaN Charging Station for $55.99 shipped. Usually sold for $80, this discount marks the first we’ve seen since it debuted just over a month ago. You’re looking at $24 off or 30% in savings, which is pretty hefty considering it is the first markdown yet. It should go without saying, but this delivers a new all-time low, making this the best time yet to try out one of Anker’s latest products. Continue reading to learn more about what this charger can do.

Armed with a total of six ports distributed as two USB-A and four Type-C, you’re looking at a maximum output of 200W at one time. Each Type-C port can put out a maximum of 100W, so you won’t have to remember which port to use for the fastest power output. The USB-A slots can top out at a 22.5W maximum, which is as good as it gets for this type of I/O. If you’ve been holding out for one of the best desk chargers on the market, this is your time to cash in at a great price.

Speaking of desk upgrades, you can also grab WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount at $33. This is a streamlined way to put your laptop’s display to work while also getting an up to 27-inch monitor up and off your desk’s surface. And for those times when you need to step away from your desk, be sure scope out Anker’s new 87W 20,000mAh power bank with a built-in USB-C cable at a $48 low.

Anker Prime 200W 6-Port GaN Charging Station features:

Ultra-Powerful Charging Station: Experience the convenience of powering six devices at once with Anker Prime charging station’s ultra-powerful 200W output.

Each USB-C Supports 100W Max: When using two USB-C ports simultaneously, each can provide up to 100W of power, transforming charging times for high-demand devices. Charge two 14″ MacBook Pros to 50% in just 28 minutes.

6 Devices, 1 Charger: Power 6 devices simultaneously in one convenient location, ensuring all your tech is ready and fully charged.

