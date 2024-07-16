Bring home Xbox Series X for $450 with a $50 Best Buy GC, or renewed at $370 (Up to $550 value)

Update: Amazon Prime members can now score a renewed Xbox Series X console down at $369.99 shipped â€“ thatâ€™s $130 off the MSRP.

As a part of Best Buyâ€™s Black Friday in July sale, you can now grab a 1TB Xbox Series X gaming console for $449.99 shipped. On top of scoring a $50 discount on its original list price of $500, you also get a $50 Best Buy gift card with this purchase. The digital gift card that youâ€™ll receive via email can be used for purchases on Best Buy, making the effective price of the Xbox just $400. Thatâ€™s a great price for a console that hasnâ€™t seen any discount knocking it below the $450 mark this year. Itâ€™s currently fetching $500 at Walmart.

Xbox Series X remains one of the most powerful gaming consoles out there in 2024, that performs well and doesnâ€™t flinch at 4K gaming. It packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive as well. It can comfortably run games at 4K 60 fps, with a max support of 8K gaming and up to 120 fps.

If you are planning to pick up an Xbox Series X, then you might want to grab an Xbox Game Pass subscription to go along with it. Grabbing a subscription now will ensure youâ€™re locking them at a discount, and you can avoid paying the newly increased prices sooner rather than later. There are a couple of deals on Ultimate and Core subs from $32 you can grab right now.

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB console features:

Experience Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom 1TB SSD, and 4K gaming.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPSâ€”all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) to play new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport on day one. Enjoy hundreds of high-quality games with friends on console, PC, and cloud. Skip the install and jump in with cloud gaming.

Add more storage and match the performance of the internal SSD with the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X (sold separately).

