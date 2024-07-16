Bring JBL’s Partybox 310 karaoke-ready portable speaker to pools, beaches, parks, more at $400 (Reg. $550)

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 44% off JBL portable speakers, headphones, and soundbars – with the company’s Partybox 310 Portable Party Speaker currently going for for $399.95 shipped. Down from its usual $550 price tag, this speaker’s first 2024 discount dropped costs to the $380 low back in February, with the other three discounts we’ve seen since taking the price down to $480 at most. Today’s deal comes in as a 27% markdown, taking $150 off its price tag to land it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $20 above the all-time low.

Delivering 240W of professional-quality audio, the JBL Partybox 310 elevates your soundscapes above the average Bluetooth speakers on the market with 18 hours of “music-blasting battery life” alongside IPX4 splash-proof protection for wherever the party ends up – pools, beaches, parks, and more. You’ll get total smart controls over its settings through the Partybox app, letting you switch tracks, change up the dynamic light show that dances to the rhythm of your favorite tunes, or adjust its karaoke features – which you can use the speaker for thanks to its USB mic input.

Other notable JBL Prime Day deals:

You’ll also find a bunch more speaker deals going on during these sales, like the Tribit StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker that brings affordability and reliability together in one device, or the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones that are seeing what might be arguably the best Prime Day headphones deal amongst the bunch. And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2024 deals. The savings are now under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event is live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, collectibles and more.

JBL Partybox 310 Portable Party Speaker features:

240 watts of powerful JBL pro sound

Mesmerize your crowd with a dazzling, dynamic light show that dances to the beat with subtle pulsing and powerful strobing effects

Long lasting sound with 18 hours of music-blasting battery life

Crafted with ipx4 splashproof protection, the JBL partybox 310 keeps the music going — rain or shine

Switch tracks, change up the light show, control karaoke features and more all from your phone with the partybox app.

Included components: JBL PartyBox 310, Power Cord, Quick-start guide, Warranty sheet, Safety sheet

Power source type: Battery-Powered

