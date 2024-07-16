Tribit’s recently-released StormBox 2 is my favorite Bluetooth speaker, and it just fell under $58 (New low)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official Tribit storefront is now offering Prime members its StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $57.78 shipped. Having launched back in April for $100, it wasn’t until June that we saw it drop to $68. It has largely held there since, so we’ll play it safe and say the lower figure there is the going rate. Even so, you’re looking at over $10 off a Bluetooth speaker that trounces the big names in terms of bang for your buck, and I was quick to call that out in my recent hands-on review. Unsurprisingly, today’s discount ushers in a new all-time low. You can learn more about its features down below.

Outfitted with dual 48mm full-range drivers, 34W of peak power, 360-degree audio, and much more, it’s quite surprising just how much Tribit packs in at such a low price. Having personally spent some time with this speaker I dubbed it as “the water bottle-sized, value-packed Bluetooth speaker I’ve always wanted,” and I think it’ll be a while before a true contender can take its crown. Battery life lasts up to 24 hours, Bluetooth 5.3 reaches up to 150 feet, and a dedicated XBass button makes this compact speaker thump more than I thought it was going to be able to.

If you aren’t convinced, we’ve got some more portable speakers on sale that you might like. For instance, Sonos’ new Roam 2 AirPlay speaker is down to $143. You’re looking at $36 off and the first drop we’ve tracked. You can also opt for Sony’s ULT Field 1 at a $98 low, which offers $31 in savings. More discounts like these are bound to pop up, and when they do, you’ll be able to quickly find them right here.

Tribit StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Immerse yourself in powerful 360° audio with our Bluetooth wireless speaker, delivering 34W peak power. Equipped with two 48mm full-range drivers, they ensure crystal-clear sound quality.

Powered by RunStretch technology, our portable outdoor speaker offers an impressive 24-hour playback time, ensuring the enjoyment of music all day and night without interruption. Plus, with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, you can listen from up to 150 feet away!

Take your parties to the next level with our linkable Bluetooth speakers. Pair two StormBox 2 speakers for a rich, immersive sound experience, perfect for indoor and outdoor gatherings, enhanced by XBass technology.

