Tribit’s recently-released StormBox 2 is my favorite Bluetooth speaker, and it just fell under $58 (New low)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official Tribit storefront is now offering Prime members its StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $57.78 shipped. Having launched back in April for $100, it wasn’t until June that we saw it drop to $68. It has largely held there since, so we’ll play it safe and say the lower figure there is the going rate. Even so, you’re looking at over $10 off a Bluetooth speaker that trounces the big names in terms of bang for your buck, and I was quick to call that out in my recent hands-on review. Unsurprisingly, today’s discount ushers in a new all-time low. You can learn more about its features down below.
Outfitted with dual 48mm full-range drivers, 34W of peak power, 360-degree audio, and much more, it’s quite surprising just how much Tribit packs in at such a low price. Having personally spent some time with this speaker I dubbed it as “the water bottle-sized, value-packed Bluetooth speaker I’ve always wanted,” and I think it’ll be a while before a true contender can take its crown. Battery life lasts up to 24 hours, Bluetooth 5.3 reaches up to 150 feet, and a dedicated XBass button makes this compact speaker thump more than I thought it was going to be able to.
If you aren’t convinced, we’ve got some more portable speakers on sale that you might like. For instance, Sonos’ new Roam 2 AirPlay speaker is down to $143. You’re looking at $36 off and the first drop we’ve tracked. You can also opt for Sony’s ULT Field 1 at a $98 low, which offers $31 in savings. More discounts like these are bound to pop up, and when they do, you’ll be able to quickly find them right here.
Tribit StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker features:
- Immerse yourself in powerful 360° audio with our Bluetooth wireless speaker, delivering 34W peak power. Equipped with two 48mm full-range drivers, they ensure crystal-clear sound quality.
- Powered by RunStretch technology, our portable outdoor speaker offers an impressive 24-hour playback time, ensuring the enjoyment of music all day and night without interruption. Plus, with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, you can listen from up to 150 feet away!
- Take your parties to the next level with our linkable Bluetooth speakers. Pair two StormBox 2 speakers for a rich, immersive sound experience, perfect for indoor and outdoor gatherings, enhanced by XBass technology.
