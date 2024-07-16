Best Prime Day headphones deal yet? Sony’s universally-beloved XM4 ANC set hits $198 all-time low ($150 off)

There are some seriously great headphones deals now live for Prime Day, and we already caught a fantastic price drop on the wonderful Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $298, but the Amazon deal we are now tracking on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped is arguably the best of them all. While they might be the previous-generation set, they are easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet and they are now undercutting just about all of the worthy competition by a long shot. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop and the best we can find. They basically never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at $208 via retailers like Adorama. This is the lowest price of the year and the best we have ever tracked from a retailer you can actually trust outside of very limited YMMV deals for select customers only.

Best Prime Day headphones deal – $150 off Sony WH-1000XM4

The WH-1000XM4 are some of the most popular headphones on the planet when it comes to the over-ear noise canceling, personal listening category. Sony’s notable active noise cancellation has always impressed us (as well as just about everyone else) and joins dual pairing action alongside speak-to-chat tech that automatically lowest the volume of your tunes or podcast as soon as you start speaking. Up to 30 hours of wireless audio playback goes even further with the 10-minute quick charge that nets you an additional 5 hours more – they can be recharged over USB-C as well.

The XM5 headphones are certainly a newer and fantastic set of cans too, that’s for sure. But they are also $100 more pricey, and that’s with the official Prime Day price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

